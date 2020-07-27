Lukaku has scored 23 league goals since signing from Manchester United last year, including four in his past five games.

The Belgium international netted twice in Inter's 3-0 win at Genoa, prompting praise from Conte, who marvelled at a brilliant second strike in stoppage time.

⚽️ ✨ @RomeluLukaku9 showed his twinkle toes to complete a double and seal victory for @Inter against @GenoaCFC, but the return to winning ways may have come too late. More here 👉🏻 https://t.co/qC6SKU78os | #SerieA | #GenoaInter pic.twitter.com/W7fPmJCs8P — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) July 25, 2020

But the Nerazzurri manager also suggested Lukaku could improve and hammered this message home ahead of Wednesday's (AEST) clash with Napoli.

"He is a footballer who has room for improvement," Conte said. "In some game situations, he can and must improve.

"As I said after the [Genoa] match, we are talking about an atypical footballer. Despite his size and his strength, he is also fast, with the ability to score goals like the one against Genoa in the 93rd minute.

"It's up to him and his desire to improve. The important thing is that each of us is hungry to raise the bar and try to grow more and more."

Inter is preparing to play Napoli for the fourth time this season, having faced the Partenopei in a two-legged Coppa Italia semi-final.

Conte is aware of the threat his side's next opponent possesses after crashing out of that competition 2-1 on aggregate, yet he believes Inter's performance in the second leg - a 1-1 draw - ranks among its best of the campaign.

Asked how he enjoyed the 3-1 away league win in Naples, the manager said: "It was a good game on our part, but in some ways I think that, of the three games, perhaps the most beautiful was the return leg in the Coppa Italia, where we would deserved more.

"But we are talking about a strong team, able to frustrate those who have won the Scudetto in recent years. They have a very good squad and they were impressive in winning the Coppa."