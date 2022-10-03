Comeback king Udinese moves to third in Serie A October 3, 2022 23:18 3:47 min For the third straight match Udinese came from behind to defeat Hellas Verona, 2-1, and move to third in the Serie A standings. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial News Hellas Verona Udinese Football Serie A -Latest Videos 1:31 min Derby delight for ruthless Leicester 3:47 min Comeback king Udinese moves to third in Serie A 5:03 min Mane says he'll 'never forget' Liverpool 0:50 min Haaland lauded as a combination of Ronaldo, Zlatan 4:06 min Sampdoria sacks Giampaolo after Monza defeat 5:04 min 2. Bundesliga: Karlsruher v Nurnberg 5:04 min 2. Bundesliga: Kaiserslautern v Braunschweig 5:05 min 2. Bundesliga: Magdeburg v Jahn Regensburg 5:02 min Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin v Hoffenheim 5:00 min Bundesliga: Schalke v Augsburg