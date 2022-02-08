Chiellini, 37, suffered the issue in Juve's 2-0 win over Hellas Verona on Monday (AEDT) and a statement on Wednesday confirmed it was a calf strain.

The statement read: "Giorgio Chiellini underwent radiological scans at J Medical today, which revealed a low-grade lesion of the deep musculature of the left calf."

While Juve have not put a specific timeframe on his recovery, reports across the Italian media suggest he is likely to miss the rest of February.

As such, he is likely to miss five matches, starting with Thursday's Coppa Italia clash with Sassuolo.

Juve is also due to face Atalanta, Torino and Empoli in Serie A before the end of the month, while it goes to Villarreal for the first leg of its UEFA Champions League last-16 tie on 23 February.

However, Chiellini should be able to feature in the return leg on 17 March, while Roberto Mancini can still expect to select his captain at the crucial end of their World Cup qualification campaign.

European champion Italy did not secure automatic FIFA World Cup qualification, meaning it must face North Macedonia in the play-off semi-finals – Portugal or Turkey await in the play-off finals.

If Italy does not reach Qatar 2022, it will be the first time in history the Azzurri have failed to qualify for successive World Cups.