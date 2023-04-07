MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial
Inzaghi defends Inter effort
Inter was on course to end a dismal five-match winless run but Candreva's dramatic leveller ensured its wasteful visitor's slump continued.
Simone Inzaghi's side took the lead with first goal from open play since 6 March (AEDT) as it netted early on through Robin Gosens.
Inter should have added several more as it created a host of chances and hit the frame of the goal twice, before Salernitana stunned it in the 90th minute when Candreva's cross found the back of the net.