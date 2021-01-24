Hours earlier, Cagliari's winless streak extended to 12 games, dating back to an Italian Cup victory over Hellas Verona on 26 November, with the 1-0 loss at Genoa.

The latest defeat leaves the Sardinian club 18th in Serie A with 11 losses from 19 matches.

But club president Tommaso Giulini insisted they had faith in the former Italy international to turn things around.

"We renewed the contract in order to give him even more strength, solidity and show him how much we believe in him," said Giulini.

Di Francesco's contract was extended by a year until June 30, 2023.

"The trust of the club is there and it is important," said the 51-year-old Di Francesco.

"It means that things are evaluated as a whole and not only on the basis of the result.

"Now I want to repay that trust."

Di Francesco took over at Cagliari last August after they finished 14th in Serie A.

He previously worked at Sassuolo, guiding them into the top flight as Serie B winner in 2012-2013.

He moved to Roma in 2017, with the club reaching the Champions League semi-finals in his first season.

After being sacked by the capital-city outfit the following campaign following a Champions League last-16 exit, he joined Sampdoria but lasted just four months in the job.

