Monday's (AEST) Serie A clash at the Allianz Stadium saw the host fight back from two goals behind and almost take all three points, with Milik scoring in added time.

Further drama would follow as Milik would be shown a second yellow card for taking his top off in celebration, while the goal was controversially ruled out by a VAR check.

🤯🤯CAN YOU BELIEVE IT!! Arkadiusz Milik thought he had the winner for @juventusfcen DEEP in stoppage time, but it was ruled out by #VAR then chaos ensued in this manic clash with @OfficialUSS1919



📺MATCH HIGHLIGHTS 👉 https://t.co/ckdBoeEuAp #SerieA #JuveSalernitana #JUVSAL pic.twitter.com/Os4RyYNyPC — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) September 11, 2022

Antonio Candreva's position looked to have played Milik onside but Bonucci believes that is irrelevant as he did not interfere with play.

"The explanation was that I was involved in active play, but Sepe would have never caught that, my position didn't interfere with his potential save," he said.

"That's what the rule says. And then, there is the doubt that Antonio Candreva keeps everyone onside.

"I am less than a metre behind the goal area, Candreva seems to be above. If you see the colour of the turf, Candreva could keep me onside.

"I hope they [referees] considered his position, but I guess we'll never know it. Regardless of that, I was not involved in active play and the Salernitana defender even took my shirt off."

Juventus now turns its attention towards the UEFA Champions League fixture against Benfica, then travelling to Monza in the final Serie A match before the international break.