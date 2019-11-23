Milan had lost back-to-back matches against Lazio and Juventus heading into this clash and fell behind to Hirving Lozano's close-range finish after 24 minutes.

Italy international Bonaventura, making his second start of the season, instantly hit back for Stefano Pioli's side with a goal he celebrated wildly.

Good chances went begging for Lorenzo Insigne and Ante Rebic to win the match for their respective sides, leaving Milan 13th on the table and six points behind Napoli in seventh.

Napoli soaked up plenty of early pressure and took the lead through Lozano, who reacted quickest to head in after Insigne's long-range strike hit the crossbar.

But Milan's response was swift and emphatic as Bonaventura fired a 20-yard shot past Alex Meret just five minutes later for his first league goal since October 2018.

Insigne failed to find a way past Gianluigi Donnarumma from a one-on-one at the end of the first half, shortly after Rebic headed wide from five yards out at the other end.

Visiting midfielder Eljif Elmas went to ground inside the opposition box with 20 minutes to play but was rightly shown a yellow card for diving.

Allan twice tested Donnarumma in the final five minutes, the second effort a half-volley from outside the box that the Milan keeper parried to ensure the points were shared.