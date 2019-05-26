The Ivory Coast international scored twice after setting up Hakan Calhanoglu's opener but victories for Atalanta and Inter, who scored in the 81st minute to overcome Empoli 2-1, forced the Rossoneri to settle for fifth and a place in the Europa League.

💔Heartbreak for @EmpoliCalcio, which peppered the @Inter goal, desperate to avoid final day relegation, only to be denied time and again | FULL HIGHLIGHTS ▶️https://t.co/b2aNpm3ZGa #INTEMP #SerieA pic.twitter.com/1lA9nwU4qJ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) May 26, 2019

It had appeared as though the visitor would leave Stadio Paolo Mazza without holding up its end of the bargain after Francesco Vicari and Mohamed Fares erased a two-goal deficit.

Kessie's 66th-minute penalty ensured that would not be the case, but Gennaro Gattuso enters the off-season on shaky ground.