Biraghi's 50-yard wondergoal seals Fiorentina win February 27, 2023 22:50 4:06 min Cristiano Biraghi caught out the goalkeeper, with a wondergoal from inside his own half as Fioentina claimed a 3-0 win over Hellas Verona in Serie A. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Fiorentina Hellas Verona Football Serie A