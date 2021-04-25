WATCH every Serie A match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Domenico Berardi scored an acrobatic overhead goal on 69 minutes off a rebound after Samp defender Omar Colley had put himself in the way of his goal-bound header, with the ball coming back to the Italy forward to finish off in style from close range with his back to goal.

Sassuolo stretched its winning streak to four games to move six points off Lazio in sixth position.

Sampdoria is ninth, 16 points off the European berths, with upcoming games against Roma and Inter Milan.