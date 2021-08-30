Midfielder Bakayoko previously played for the Rossoneri back in the 2018-2019 season, making 42 appearances in all competitions and scoring a solitary goal while working with head coach Gennaro Gattuso.

The 27-year-old also played in Italy last term too, spending the campaign with Gattuso again, this time at Napoli.

Tiémoué: "I'm back" 🗣️ @TimoeB08's joy on his Rossonero return



Bakayoko: "Ho sempre saputo che sarei tornato" 🗣️

Tutta la felicità di Tiémoué, di nuovo rossonero#NewPlayerUnlocked #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/cGQJFuiHmJ — AC Milan (@acmilan) August 30, 2021

However, the Frenchman is now heading back to Milan, where he will team up with former Chelsea duo Fikayo Tomori and Olivier Giroud at San Siro.

He will remain with Milan, which revealed there is an obligation for a permanent transfer if certain criteria are met, until 2023.

Bakayoko has not played for Chelsea since starting in the FA Cup final victory over Manchester United in May 2018, Eden Hazard scoring the only goal in what turned out to be Antonio Conte’s final game in charge of the Blues.

He played in 43 games during that campaign, scoring three goals and providing the same number of assists.

Chelsea had signed Bakayoko after his impressive performances in the 2016-2017 season for Monaco, who pipped Paris Saint-Germain to win Ligue 1 and also reached the Champions League semi-finals.