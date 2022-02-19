WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Edoardo Bove also came to Roma's rescue on Sunday (AEDT) as the capital side came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Verona.

With Verona 2-0 up, 18-year-old Volpato, who was born in the Sydney suburb of Camperdown, scored in the 65th minute after he reacted quickest to a half-cleared corner, driving it into the back of the net through a crowd of players.

Bove, himself only 19, was then introduced in the 78th minute and he secured a point for Roma six minutes after his introduction with a shot that went in off the post, again after a corner from Jordan Veretout that Verona failed to clear.

Verona was well worth its 2-0 lead. A free-kick from Czech star Antonin Barak gave it a fifth-minute lead before French midfielder Adrien Tameze double the lead on 20 minutes.

While Roma rescued a point, a third straight draw leaves Mourinho's side in seventh place on the Serie A table, six points adrift the UEFA Champions League places.