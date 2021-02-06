MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Josip Ilicic, Robin Gosens and Luis Muriel put the Bergamo side in control.

But Torino captain Andrea Belotti pulled a goal back three minutes before the break, sending in the rebound after missing a penalty, with Bremer getting a second in first-half stoppage-time.

Federico Bonazzoli headed in the equaliser six minutes from time to earn a point for Torino.

It was a third draw in three games for new Torino coach Davide Nicola, with the club sitting 17th on the ladder, one point above the relegation zone.