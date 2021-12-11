WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Juve had won three successive matches in all competitions without conceding ahead its trip to Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo, where it opened the scoring through Alvaro Morata.

However, the Bianconeri wasted a good chance to double its lead through Juan Cuadrado before half-time and was made to pay 10 minutes into the second period.

Former Torino man Mattia Aramu guided a first-time shot past Wojciech Szczesny from range and Juve, which lost Paulo Dybala to an early injury, failed to muster a response.

Juve is now six points adrift of fourth-placed Atalanta, which faces Hellas Verona on Monday (AEDT), and Allegri admitted his side needs to improve in certain areas after this latest setback.

"It was a good first half, but then we had a 10- or 15-minute blackout before the Venezia goal," he said.

"The same thing happened against Salernitana recently – we were lucky then not to concede as they hit the post – so it's something we clearly need to work on.

"We were under pressure, couldn't play the ball to feet anymore, so we should've had patience with one or two balls over the top to the strikers, but we didn't do that.

"We had to attack the space, force them into fouls and more yellow cards, but we threw away two points against a good Venezia side.

"At the start of the second half we were wandering about, giving the ball straight back. Sometimes we don't realise the game is getting 'ugly' and we don't read the moment.

"Once that moment passed, we started playing again and pinned Venezia back into their own half, but the damage was done."

Allegri added: "We have players without a great deal of experience. The whole team was a bit sluggish after the restart.

"We can't seem to realise when it's the time to play pretty and those 10, 15 minutes we ought to play ugly, grit our teeth and push through."

Dybala hobbled off against Malmo in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday (AEDT) and lasted just 12 minutes before being replaced against Venezia.

"We ran a risk, and it went badly," Allegri said. "He went off on Wednesday [Thursday AEDT] with a muscular issue; we hoped he was better now, but that was not the case."

Juventus, which had won 15 of their previous 17 league meetings with Venezia, could find itself nine points off the UEFA Champions League places come the end of the weekend.

"We mustn't think about that," the coach said. "We threw away two points today, two points we should've brought home."