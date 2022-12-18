Pogba is yet to make his first appearance for the club after returning to Turin on a free transfer prior to the start of the campaign, suffering a knee injury in pre-season that also saw him unavailable for France's World Cup exploits.

The former Manchester United midfielder was initially expected to return for the tie against Serie A leaders Napoli on January 13, but that comeback is now reported to have been delayed.

Allegri, speaking after the 2-0 victory over Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, did not set a timeframe for Pogba's return and made it clear he is keen to avoid further questions on his recovery.

"Paul still hasn't been consistent in training, so I cannot say when he'll be back," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"This is the truth and it's important to say that, otherwise every day we'll get these questions on how Pogba's recovery is going. He hasn't yet started running in training."

Pogba is not the only injury concern for Juventus before the resumption of the season, though Allegri expects the core of his squad to be ready for the clash against Cremonese on January 5 (AEDT).

"[Federico] Chiesa had a muscular issue, but that's normal when stepping up the intensity after such a long injury lay-off and we preferred not to risk him. He'll be ready for December 27," Allegri said.

"[Leonardo] Bonucci won't be out for long, Juan Cuadrado will only be available after the Cremonese game and Mattia De Sciglio should be back from December 27 onwards.

"That is also when Danilo and Alex Sandro arrive, while [Adrien] Rabiot and the Argentineans will have a few more days to rest, as they are in the World Cup final tomorrow."