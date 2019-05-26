The Old Lady has made a habit of winning under Allegri during his five years in charge, lifting five successive league titles, though it fell short of those standards in Genoa and dropped points for a fifth Serie A game on the bounce.

There was a distinct end-of-season feel to the majority of the first half, with excitement lacking and clear-cut chances at a premium.

Proceedings picked up at the start of the second period, with Juve going close three times and having a Moise Kean goal disallowed, but Sampdoria's more clinical finishing saw it claim victory.

Defrel opened the scoring six minutes from time and Caprari's gorgeous free-kick allowed Samp to finish the season in style.