Arkadiusz Milik's late free-kick saw off Cremonese to extend the Bianconeri's winning run in a 1-0 victory that also marked seven games in a row without conceding.

While Allegri's side have been strong defensively, they have fallen below expectations in the attacking third – scoring just five goals in eight away matches in Serie A this term – and the Juventus coach is aware of the need to improve.

"Juve has a very important squad. At this stage, important young players came out," he said.

"There are reasons to be happy, there is work to be done and to think that there is only room for improvement. The market is there if needed. At the moment, the Juventus squad is fine like this."

Juventus' hard-fought victory over Cremonese saw Allegri shuffle his deck in the second half, which ultimately proved decisive for Milik's late winner, and he praised the displays of his substitutes.

"We had five difficult minutes, then the game came back into our hands and Milik scored a great goal," he added, "I had important players on the bench and they did well.

"Chiesa came in well, [Adrien] Rabiot the same, [Leandro] Paredes did better as a winger. [Samuel] Iling-Junior came in well, [Moise] Kean, too. These changes on the bench are very important."

Allegri has further reasons to be positive amid the winning run with the quality of players due to return from injury – one of which is World Cup winner Angel di Maria, who has returned to training.

"Today he trained, he looks better," Allegri said, "Angel is extraordinary, he has extraordinary qualities.

"Unfortunately, he has taken this blow and we hope to have him available soon. Like [Paul] Pogba, [Dusan] Vlahovic and [Juan] Cuadrado. Everyone is needed."

Juventus hosts Udinese on Sunday (AEDT), before then turning attention to what could be a crucial game on the road against Serie A leader Napoli the following week.