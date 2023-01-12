Napoli is seven points clear of Juve at the summit of Serie A, and that gap would grow to 10 should Luciano Spalletti's side come out on top in Saturday's (AEDT) clash between the top two.

While the Bianconeri have overcome a slow start to put themselves firmly in the driving seat to secure a Champions League place, Allegri looked to dispel any idea of putting up a serious Scudetto challenge against Napoli, who last won Serie A in 1990.

He said: "Napoli are the favourites to win the title, they have 44 points and only lost a game.

"They are technically strong and coached very well. Luciano is the best when it comes to coaching and teaching and he is proving so at Napoli.

"I respect Spalletti so much, he is so funny that sometimes we clash as we did last season.

"I am also a coach, but I do this job by chance. Luciano is so, so good, he's the best when it comes to teaching football."

The trip to Naples on Saturday also represents the last game of the Andrea Agnelli era at Juve.

Agnelli and the rest of Juve's directors officially resigned back in November but will only be replaced on 19 January.

"There isn't much to say about Agnelli," Allegri said.

"The results and the work that Andrea Agnelli has done over the years speak for themselves.

"I thank him for giving me the opportunity to coach Juventus, for being close to me and for working with him."

This is only the fourth time in Serie A history that Napoli face Juve while holding a lead of at least seven points, with the last such occasion coming in 2011.

Napoli has won its last three home league matches against Juve, though only once in its history has it managed to win four in a row.