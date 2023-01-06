The Bianconeri legend, who also represented Sampdoria, Chelsea and Italy, was originally diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017 and, after announcing he had been given the all-clear in April 2020, he was re-diagnosed the subsequent year.

Juve paid a glowing tribute to its former striker, a UEFA Champions League winner with the club in 1996, before Allegri asked the assembled media to join him in remembering Vialli and another club legend Ernesto Castano, who died this week, prior to answering questions on his side's fixture with Udinese on Sunday (AEDT).

"Before starting the press conference, it is necessary to remember Ernesto Castano and Gianluca Vialli," he said.

"I had the pleasure of meeting Vialli and they are two players who have given so much to Juventus and to the Italian national team. I ask you to hold a minute of silence for them.

"Both as a player but above all as a man, Vialli is an example to follow and we will all miss him.

"The memory is what he leaves to the youngsters. The expression of how he interpreted and lived the matches, with his technique, heart and passion."

Vialli scored 259 goals in 673 club matches, as well as netting 16 times in 59 appearances for Italy.

He became player-manager of Chelsea in February 1998 and won an League Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup double that season, while he also lifted the FA Cup as Blues boss.

Vialli was part of Roberto Mancini's coaching staff for Italy's successful Euro 2020 campaign.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced a minute's silence would be held prior to this weekend's matches in Italy, while the body's president Gabriele Gravina paid his own respects.

"I am deeply saddened by the news," Gravina said.

"I hoped right up until the final seconds that another miracle would appear, yet I'm consoled by what he gave to football in Italy and the Azzurri shirt, and that will always be remembered.

"Gianluca was a wonderful person and will leave a big hole in the national team and in everyone who knew his extraordinary human qualities."