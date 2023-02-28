The Bianconeri twice came from behind to run out 4-2 winners at Allianz Stadium, extending their unbeaten streak against their city rivals to 18 matches.

Juan Cuadrado and Danilo cancelled out first-half goals from Yann Karamoh and Antonio Sanabria, while Bremer and Adrien Rabiot completed the turnaround in the final 20 minutes.

"It was a difficult game, it's not easy to play against Torino," the Juve head said. "They are good at dribbling. In the first half, we made mistakes and went after them.

"In the second half, we had the patience to wait and hit them at the right time. This was a sign of maturity that we didn't have at the beginning of the year."

The match also provided the long-awaited second debut of Paul Pogba, who finally made his first appearance since re-joining Juventus from Manchester United.

The France international's 22-minute cameo came 2,481 days after he last appeared for the Bianconeri against Sampdoria in May 2016.

Allegri, who introduced Federico Chiesa and Mattia De Sciglio at the same time as Pogba, also acknowledged Alex Sandro and Wojciech Szczesny after the duo celebrated reaching significant milestones with the club.

On Pogba, he said: "Nice return, we wanted it and we are all happy. There was a need for fresh players with different characteristics. Playing every three days, changes become important.

"Pogba entered well, as did Chiesa and De Sciglio. Szczesny has reached 200 appearances, Alex Sandro 300 and so there was every reason to win tonight."