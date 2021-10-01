WATCH Torino v Juventus LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

After opening its campaign without a win in four league games, Juve finally picked up a victory against Spezia before defeating Sampdoria to string together back-to-back 3-2 triumphs.

Federico Chiesa then inspired Juve against Chelsea as he fired in the fastest second-half goal in UEFA Champions League history, claiming a 1-0 win as Allegri's resurgent players continue to turn around their season around.

However, the Bianconeri have conceded in each of their last 20 top-flight games – only conceding more consecutively in 1955 (21) – and Allegri warned that local rivals Torino could prove a tougher opponent than Chelsea.

"For Torino this will be like the match of a lifetime," Allegri said in the pre-match news conference on Saturday (AEST).

"It's the derby and they're preparing for it to the maximum. It will be even more difficult than Wednesday [Thursday AEST].

"On paper, we have five fewer points than expected. We have to recover them at every step.

"On [Sunday AEST] we have to improve our position in the table a bit more. The Derby della Mole is the perfect opportunity, also with the fans returning to the stadium."

Juventus has lost only one of its past 30 Serie A meetings with Torino, but the pair meets on the same number of points (eight) for the first time since October 2015.

Despite earning a well-deserved three points against Chelsea, Allegri is expecting Torino to provide a different challenge.

"On [Thursday AEST] we felt the closeness of the stadium that had great enthusiasm and passion," he continued. "It filled me with joy, both for the team and for the atmosphere.

"Against Chelsea, the game went well in a certain way. We have another one on Saturday. We will have to be good at finding spaces.

"[Ivan] Juric has given great quality to Torino. They're a team that gives away very little. We will have to be switched on and give as good as we get.

"Let's try to bring home a win in order to go into the international break in the best possible way. Let's make the most of the positive energy of the moment."