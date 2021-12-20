Raiola claimed that the centre-back was ready for a new step and suggested that the player shares the same view.

However, the 22 year-old has been performing well this term despite Juve' struggles, with the Bianconeri seventh in Serie A, 12 points behind league leader Inter.

Allegri was dismissive when asked about the agent's comments ahead of Juve' clash with Cagliari on Wednesday (AEDT), focusing instead on how the defender can improve and help the team.

"The step is to score goals tomorrow!" Allegri said. "I didn't hear the interview. I can only say that in [the 2-0 win over] Bologna he made two interventions as a great defender. He can still grow like all players."

De Ligt has been a regular fixture in Juve's defence this season, starting 13 times in 18 Serie A games and is becoming a dominant force in the air, competing for the most aerial duels per 90 minutes in the side (4.71) and winning 2.99 of them – also a club high.

Allegri is also still waiting for star forward Paolo Dybala to officially pen new terms, with the 28 year-old out of contract at the end of this season, and confirmed that the club plans to be active in the transfer window ahead of next season.

"I only know that there was a meeting the other day," Allegri said. "I did not speak, I do not know the developments. It's an important contract.

"We have to work [in the transfer market], we have five months to do it. We have to be concentrated and be calm."