Juventus suffered a humiliating 2-0 defeat at Maccabi Haifa on Wednesday (AEDT), leaving Allegri's team on the brink of a group-stage exit from the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Juve has taken just 13 points from its first nine matches of the Serie A season, its worst return at this stage of a campaign since 2015-2016 (12 points), and the club is already 10 points adrift of leader Napoli.

Bianconeri chairman Andrea Agnelli was forced to reject reports Allegri would be fired after the loss in Israel, after which the Juventus coach revealed the team would hunker down at its Continassa training ground ahead of Sunday's (AEDT) Derby della Mole.

Subsequent reports suggested that decision irritated several players, but Allegri claimed that is not the case on Saturday (AEDT), saying: "These are unfounded rumours. The team has never asked not to retire.

"We know the moment, we came back on Wednesday, we trained when we arrived and the next morning we were on the pitch.

"We are focused on trying to get out of this situation which is certainly not beautiful. We know that we cannot come out with just one match, but we must start achieving results.

"I talk to the team every day. Withdrawal is just a moment to be together, it is not a punishment.

"We had yesterday and today to do double workouts, to give a little more order because it is normal that when there are no results, we tend to see things blacker than they are."

Juventus is winless in its past six away games in Serie A (D2 L4), its longest such run since it failed to win on seven consecutive road trips in 2010, but Allegri says the Bianconeri retain a sense of togetherness.

"It is not my personal challenge, it belongs to everyone," he added. "It is not that one wins and the others lose, it is done all together.

"The team has worked well for two days, this afternoon we will do the last refinement and then we will arrive tomorrow evening to play against Torino."