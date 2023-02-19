Di Maria came off the bench and lashed home a pinpoint finish into the bottom-left corner as Juve triumphed 2-0 after Moise Kean's first-half opener at Stadio Alberto Picco on Monday (AEDT).

The Argentina international has been directly involved in 10 goals (four goals, six assists) for Juve in all competitions this season.

That is the most of any Bianconeri player this term, contributing to a goal every 97 minutes on average, and Allegri remains grateful to work with the 35-year-old.

"I've always been lucky because in the teams I've coached I've been stuffed with champions. Di Maria is one of them," Allegri said.

"The bad luck is that he's 35, I would have liked him younger so he could play all the matches. He came in and did extraordinary things."

Di Maria has previously stated he would like to move back to Argentina this year or next, with a return to where he started his career at Rosario Central on the cards.

While Allegri was thankful for the impact of Di Maria, he was less than impressed with Juve's performance despite recording a third straight victory in Serie A.

Mattia Perrin was forced into seven saves, the most he has made in the league since August 15 against Sassuolo (also seven), as the Bianconeri held out for victory.

That was in stark contrast to Friday's 1-1 Europa League play-off home draw with Nantes, which came from a goal behind, and Allegri acknowledged Juve was fortunate to win this time around.

"Football is strange: on Thursday we slip once and draw, today maybe you concede a goal on 1-0 and who knows," he said.

"Football is this, there are games you deserve to win and you don't win, and you win others in which you deserve less. It is hard to explain."

Defeat left Spezia just two points above the relegation zone, yet Allegri believes it will have enough to beat the drop.

He said: "Playing here is always complicated. Spezia always creates something because they have quality. I think they have an excellent chance of saving themselves."