Juve announced after an emergency meeting on Monday that Agnelli, vice-president Pavel Nedved and managing director Maurizio Arrivabene had all quit their roles.

It comes amid an investigation into alleged tax fraud, which Juventus has denied, and on the back of the club registering a record loss of €254.3million for 2021-2022.

Agnelli had held his position as chairman of Juve since 2010, when becoming the fourth member of his family to run the club after his father, uncle and grandfather.

Juve won nine Serie A titles during Agnelli's tenure, but it was agreed that stepping aside was the best option for all parties involved.

"Juventus is bigger than any man who could ever be at the helm," Agnelli said.

"I remain Juve's number one fan and this will not change anything for the plans and objectives of the squad, a team that is capable of winning anything."

Agnelli's cousin John Elkann, the chief executive of Juve's majority ownership group Exor, confirmed on Tuesday that Massimiliano Allegri will stay on as head coach.

Elkann also announced the club "does not need fresh capital" as he rejected suggestions the family could look to sell the club they have run for nearly a century.

"We are in a situation where there is a clear direction going forward, as we already announced yesterday," Elkann said.

Gianluca Ferrero is set to succeed Agnelli as chairman when Juve hold their delayed shareholders' meeting on 19 January.