AC Milan v Sassuolo November 28, 2021 20:09 3:56 min Serie A: AC Milan v Sassuolo MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights AC Milan Sassuolo Football Serie A -Latest Videos 4:07 min Mertens stunner lights up incredible Napoli rout 5:33 min Vinicius stunner seals victory for Real Madrid 6:00 min SPFL: Hearts v St Mirren 5:53 min SPFL: Dundee FC v Motherwell 5:07 min SPFL: Ross County v Dundee United 6:38 min SPFL: St Johnstone v Hibernian 5:09 min Rangers keeps cool to dismantle Livingston 5:33 min McGregor magic inspires Celtic win 4:00 min Abraham strikes to give Roma much-needed win 1:30 min Premier League: Brentford v Everton