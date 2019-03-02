Riding an eight-match unbeaten run across all competitions ahead of this encounter at San Siro, Milan had been further boosted by its neighbour's surprise 2-1 defeat at Cagliari.

Gennaro Gattuso's side took full advantage as Sassuolo contributed to its own downfall, Pol Lirola putting through his own net before, midway through the second half, Consigli came out of his area but misjudged the flight of a long ball and hauled down Krzysztof Piatek.

Consigli was shown a straight red card, which effectively ended the visitor's hopes of a comeback as Milan consolidated their position within the Champions League qualification places thanks to a fourth straight league triumph.

Despite having little to play for, mid-table Sassuolo posed plenty of problems and were the first to threaten, Gianluigi Donnarumma making a fine save to deny Filip Djuricic's glancing touch at the near post.

But it was the host which forged ahead 10 minutes prior to the interval as Suso's right-wing corner took a flick off Manuel Locatelli and, with Mateo Musacchio and Piatek in close attention, deflected in off the unfortunate Lirola.

Jeremie Boga curled an effort off the right-hand post as Sassuolo sought a response and the forward did find the net with a fine finish shortly before the break only to see the goal correctly disallowed for offside.

Consigli's moment of madness arrived in the 64th minute, the keeper seeing Franck Kessie's long pass bounce over his head before he instinctively reached out to grab Piatek's left shoulder.

Sassuolo brought on back-up Gianluca Pegolo, who saved smartly from Hakan Calhanoglu soon afterwards and Milan comfortably held on in the closing stages to leapfrog Inter.