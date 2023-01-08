Milan appeared to be cruising to victory when substitute Tommaso Pobega followed up Pierre Kalulu's first-half header with a second goal 13 minutes from time, at which point Roma had failed to conjure anything resembling a genuine chance.

However, Roger Ibanez nodded in a powerful header against the run of play after 87 minutes, prompting a late flurry in which Abraham reacted fastest to a rebound from another set-piece at San Siro.

A sole point saw Milan lose valuable ground in the title race, seven points behind Napoli after the Scudetto favourite successfully protected its own 2-0 advantage against Sampdoria earlier on Sunday.