Abraham, 24, arrived from Chelsea ahead of this season for a reported fee of £34million (€40.4m), and has scored 15 goals in 33 Serie A appearances, and added another eight in 11 UEFA Europa Conference League fixtures.

As part of his sale from Chelsea, the Blues included a buy-back clause of £67m (€79.6m), which can be triggered after two seasons spent with Roma.

Speaking with the media about his terrific introduction to Italian football, Abraham said his joy is hard to put into words, but called it a "dream come true".

"To do what I'm doing now for a great club like Roma, I can't really describe the feeling," he said.

"Coming off the back of a difficult season at Chelsea where I wasn't really playing games, to coming here and shining again, it's like a dream come true.

"I've always been a player who never lacks confidence. From a young kid I've always scored goals and wanted to win. Even when I score in training I celebrate like it's a match.

"It was all about being in the right place to bring out the real me. I'm learning more about myself every day.

"It was all about someone believing in me. The past manager – Frank Lampard – gave me that chance, he showed real faith in me and that's when I was producing. It's the same now.

"When you have belief from the manager it makes you want to do the best you can. It's just confidence."

The English striker said he is aware of rumours about the interest of Premier League clubs in bringing him home, but insisted he is perfectly happy where he is.

"I'm happy playing my football," he said. "You hear the little rumours here and there, but clearly I'm doing the right thing.

"I was born and raised in England, of course there are many rumours here and there that there are clubs interested, but I'm clearly doing something right at Roma if people are interested."