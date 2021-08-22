Both sides were reduced to 10-men in a fiery clash in Rome, with Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiek Dragowski dismissed for his foul on Tammy Abraham early in the match.

Roma's advantage was cancelled out when Nicolo Zaniolo was then sent off in the 52nd minute, before the away side equalised through Nikola Milenjovic eight-minutes later.

But Jose Mourinho's side regained the lead with two goals from Jodan Veretout to seal the 3-1 win.