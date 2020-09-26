Zlatan absence could be a blessing: Pioli

WATCH every Serie A match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

Sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19, the Swedish striker whose arrival at the start of the year triggered an upturn in Milan's fortunes must stay away from his Rossoneri team-mates for now.

Pioli has challenged the rest of his squad to show it can achieve positive results without the 38-year-old talisman.

If it succeeds, Pioli believes Ibrahimovic's current unavailability may show Milan in a new light, as a group which is not excessively reliant on the former Inter Milan, Juventus and Barcelona frontman.

"I've spoken to Zlatan. He's fit and firing," Pioli said.

"He's training at home. He's very motivated. He's in touch with his team-mates.

"Clearly his absence will be significant and we will feel it, but we need to make sure this is an opportunity to show our progress.

"We need to show that we can still get results, so when Zlatan comes back he can rediscover an even stronger side than the one he left behind."

Crotone, promoted from Serie B, will be Milan's opponent. It is coached by a former Milan player in Giovanni Stroppa.

The newcomer was thumped 4-1 by Genoa on its return to the top flight last weekend, but will hope to fare better this time out at its Stadio Ezio Scida home.

Pioli saw his Milan side – without Ibrahimovic – given a stiff test by Bodo/Glimt in UEFA Europa League qualifying on Friday (AEST), eventually securing a 3-2 win on the back of Hakan Calhanoglu's double.

Ante Rebic could take up a central striking role this weekend rather than occupying a station on the left, with Pioli predicting he could do "a good job" in the position usually occupied by Ibrahimovic.

Now unbeaten in 16 games, talk is turning to whether Milan is a possible title contender, but Pioli is cautious on that front.

He said: "We need to keep improving, we need to keep progressing, because we've proven we have a lot of quality and ability but we've highlighted some areas where we've made some mistakes.

"There are still some areas where we are less clear-minded than we need to be when it comes to decision-making.

"We need to be more compact, more focused and more aggressive, so there are a whole host of different situations we can improve upon.

"That is part of the developmental process. When you get to the highest level you can always try and do something more, go that extra mile."