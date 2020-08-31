Zielinski pens new four-year Napoli deal

WATCH every Serie A match live, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial
The Poland international joined Napoli from Udinese in a reported €16million move in 2016 and has since become a mainstay in the Partenopei midfield.
Zielinski, 26, featured in 37 of the club's 38 Serie A games last season, scoring twice.
And he has now committed his future to Napoli, who are set to lose midfield colleague Allan to Everton.