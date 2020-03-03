Zenga takes over as Cagliari manager

The Serie A side announced that the contracts of Maran, assistant coach Christian Maraner and match analyst Gianluca Maran have all been terminated.

Former Palermo, Sampdoria and Wolves boss Walter Zenga had been tipped to take charge, the club confirming the appointment on Wednesday (AEDT) morning.

\Cagliari has not won a Serie A match since beating Sampdoria 2-1 at home on 5 December, having also been knocked out of the Coppa Italia with a 4-1 defeat at Inter on 14 January.

Despite its miserable form, Cagliari is 11th in the table, 10 points above the bottom three.