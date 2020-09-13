LaLiga is back!
Serie A

Zaniolo undergoes successful surgery on ACL tear

Italy international Nicolo Zaniolo has undergone successful surgery after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), his club Roma has confirmed.

Getty Images

WATCH every Serie A match live, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

Zaniolo limped from the pitch in obvious discomfort after an innocuous collision with Donny van de Beek in Italy's 1-0 win over the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Tuesday (AEST).

"Surgery, performed by Professor Fink at the Hochrum Clinic in Innsbruck, was completed successfully," Roma confirmed.

"The player will remain at the Austrian hospital for the next three or four days."

A host of high-profile clubs and players offered their support to Zaniolo after his latest injury.

The 21-year-old had only recently recovered from surgery on an ACL tear sustained in January, making eight appearances for Roma in the closing weeks of the prolonged Serie A season.

Italy doctor Andrea Ferretti feared the player had suffered "major" damage to his left knee – not the one he injured previously.

This latest setback will likely leave Zaniolo sidelined for the remainder of 2020, with a February return seemingly the best-case scenario.

"I never thought about quitting, not even when I realised it had happened again," Zaniolo said to Corriere dello Sport after his injury.

"I force myself [to continue], even if I don’t always manage to hold back my mood. Let's say I have run out of knees and I have already had my share of bad luck.

"I already know everything, it will be hard, but I like to think it will be an experience that shapes me. I'm already counting down [to my return]."

News Roma Serie A
Previous Rebic joins Milan on five-year deal
Read
Rebic joins Milan on five-year deal
Next

Latest Stories