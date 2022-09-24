WATCH Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT



Zanetti says Inter has full faith in Simone Inzaghi and believes he can mount a strong challenge to regain the Serie A title.

The Nerazzurri were dethroned by city rival AC Milan in Inzaghi's first season in charge after the head coach was lured from Lazio on a two-year deal.

Inter is seventh on the table after losing 3-1 at Udinese in its final game before the international break.

That was its third Serie A loss in seven games this season and it was also beaten 2-0 by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League at San Siro.

Inter vice-president Zanetti says the hierarchy has never had any doubts that Inzaghi is the right man for the job.

He said: "There has always been confidence in Inzaghi, the merits are never of just one person.

"There is a group that has very clear objectives and we are all going in the same direction."

Former Argentina captain Zanetti expects Inter to be a force this season despite an unconvincing start.

He added: "We must be a resilient, humble team, and then it will depend on our ability to be protagonists because I am convinced that there are the conditions to be able to do so."

Inter returns to action with a Serie A encounter against Roma next Sunday (AEST).