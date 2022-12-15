Wijnaldum back training for Roma after broken leg

Wijnaldum joined Roma on a season-long loan in August after spending a single campaign with Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain.

The Netherlands international played just 11 minutes for the Giallorossi before breaking his right leg in training later that month, causing him to miss the Oranje's trip to Qatar – which ended with a penalty shoot-out defeat to Argentina in the last eight.

However, Wijnaldum will hope to play a significant role in the second half of the season after being seen out on the pitch at Roma's Trigoria training ground on Friday (AEDT).

Wijnaldum then joined Jose Mourinho's squad in travelling to Portugal for a training camp and three friendly matches – against Cadiz, Casa Pia and RKC Waalwijk.

Roma sits seventh in Serie A, three points adrift of a top-four place, ahead of the league's resumption on 4 January.