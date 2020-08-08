Who's next? The frontrunners to succeed Sarri

WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

Sarri was the man chosen to succeed Massimiliano Allegri ahead of the 2019-2020 campaign, an appointment that seems a lifetime ago in a season interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Napoli boss steered Juve to a ninth straight Serie A title, but the unconvincing nature of that triumph meant the Scudetto alone was never likely to be enough to convince the club's hierarchy Sarri would be the man to achieve the ultimate goal of winning the UEFA Champions League.

It fell short in Europe on Saturday (AEST), with Juve failing to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit to Ligue 1 side Lyon in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, a 2-1 win on the night meaning it exited on the away goals rule.

With Sarri gone, we take a look at some of the prime contenders to take over at the Italian champion.

MAURICIO POCHETTINO

An easy link, or a case of ideal timing? Pochettino has been out of work since being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur in November 2019. That relationship soured towards the end but should not overshadow his achievements with Spurs, including taking them to a UEFA Champions League final. The Argentine coach was also linked with the Bianconeri a year ago, although now there is no need to negotiate a compensation package with another club. With a shorter turnaround than usual before a new season, the 48-year-old is available for Juve, should it want someone in place quickly.

SIMONE INZAGHI

Sarri was let go despite winning Serie A, but there was a period when Lazio looked like ending its Scudetto dominance. Former striker Inzaghi led the Rome side to the Coppa Italia last year and has twice thwarted Juve in the Supercoppa Italiana in his four years at the helm. Although its title challenge fell away after the restart, Inzaghi earned Lazio a spot in the UEFA Champions League proper for the first time since 2007-2008.

ZINEDINE ZIDANE

In his first full season back in Los Blancos hotseat, the France great led Real Madrid to a first LaLiga title since the 2016-2017 campaign. But after being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 by Manchester City and with Madrid's reputation for chaos, Zidane's future is perhaps not 100 per cent locked in. It would still be a huge surprise to see Zidane depart the Spanish capital, although if he did, perhaps a return to Juve – where he starred in his playing days before joining Madrid – may be tempting. With three straight UEFa Champions League wins to his name from 2016 to 2018, his proven pedigree may appeal to Juve, which is so desperate to land Europe's top prize.

ANTONIO CONTE

Could Juventus turn to the man who sparked its run of nine successive Serie A titles? A once mighty midfield force for the Bianconeri, coach Conte led Juventus to three straight Scudetti before leaving to become Italy boss in 2014. After spells with the Azzurri and Chelsea, Conte has wound up at Inter Milan, so it might take an audacious raid on its Serie A rival for Juventus to be reunited with its former boss. Yet amid mixed fortunes in his first year at San Siro, there are some who think Conte could be on the lookout for a new job sooner rather than later.

PAULO SOUSA

A double winner with Juve in 1994-1995 and a member of the team that won the UEFA Champions League a season later, Sousa has the advantage of a prior connection with the club but should be considered an outside shot. He has enjoyed a nomadic coaching career that has included stops at Leicester City, Swansea City, FC Basel and Fiorentina but has failed to inspire in his current post at Bordeaux, where his win percentage is just 30.2.