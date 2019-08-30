What fuels the combustible Rome derby

Thousands of patriotic Romans will converge on the Stadio Olimpico on Monday (AEST) to watch their modern-day gladiators fight for the keys to the city.

For both sets of fans its greater than a cup final - a rivalry which transcends football and divides Italy’s capital city into red and blue.

Here are the five moments which made Derby della Capitale Italy’s ultimate derby.

A fatal day for one Lazio fan

In 1979, Lazio supporter Vincenzo Paparelli was struck by a flare and killed while attending the Derby della Capitale with his wife Wanda.

Insults were being across the stadium between the Northern (Curva Nord) and Southern stand (Curva Sud), but when those insults turned to nautical flares, the consequences were fatal.

The 33 year-old father of two was struck in the eye and tragically died on the scene, with a doctor who attempted to save his life reportedly described the incident as “something unseen, even on a battlefield.”

When rivalry goes too far

It’s not uncommon for tension to boil over around a big derby, and the threat of serious violence is always bubbling under the surface when Lazio and Roma meet.

Six fans were stabbed and an Ambulance was attacked when fans rioted on game day in 2013. This prompted Rome Mayor Gianni Alemanno to issue a public plea for calm in the city.

Two years on, and little had changed when two Roma fans were rushed to hospital in the lead up to their side’s 2-1 win over Lazio in 2015 after they were stabbed by rival fans.

Lazio’s fascist faction

A minority of Lazio’s hardcore ultras, have historically brandished fascist ideology at games, including banners of swastikas, anti-sematic messaging and support for fascist leader Benito Mussolini.

2005: Milan: Lazio striker Paolo di Canio has been slated across the political spectrum in Italy after he celebrated his team's derby win over Roma with a fascist salute. pic.twitter.com/QUVapP0lBJ — Moos Oliemans (@MoosOliemans) October 26, 2017

Lazio great Paolo Di Canio was widely criticised for celebrating his side’s Derby della Capitale win in 2005 with a fascist salute to the club’s ultras.

The fake news which sparked mayhem

During the derby in 2004, a riot broke out in the stands after a rumour spread of a young boy killed by a police car out the front of the stadium.

Anarchy ensued as Roma ultras stormed the pitch and began remonstrating with Roma players, including club captain Francesco Totti, who convinced the referee to abandon the match.

It turned out to be fake news, with the boy at the centre of the rumour was merely trying to escape the tear gas used to quell crowd trouble.