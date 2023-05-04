WATCH Udinese v Napoli LIVE NOW May 4, 2023 16:45 The Scudetto is in Napoli's reach, with a win over Udinese ensuring the title returns to Naples for the first time in 33-years. Can Luciano Spalletti's men get the job done at Udinese? Getty Images WATCH Udinese v Napoli LIVE NOW on beIN 2 | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECTFOLLOW OUR LIVE MATCH PAGE FOR ALL THE STATS, HEAT MAPS AND MORE, HERE! News Napoli Udinese Football Serie A Previous Roma's form slump continues with draw at Monza Read Next - Latest Stories May 4, 2023 16:45 WATCH Udinese v Napoli LIVE NOW May 4, 2023 00:04 Roma's form slump continues with draw at Monza May 3, 2023 23:19 Milan's top four hopes rocked by Cremonese draw May 3, 2023 22:58 Inter Milan hits helpless Hellas Verona for six May 3, 2023 22:18 Lazio beats Sassuolo to delay Napoli's title party May 3, 2023 22:16 Serie A: Salernitana v Fiorentina May 3, 2023 22:15 Serie A: Sampdoria v Torino May 3, 2023 22:14 Serie A: Atalanta v Spezia May 3, 2023 19:57 Vlahovic volley boosts Juve's top-four hopes May 3, 2023 17:00 WATCH Lazio v Sassuolo LIVE NOW