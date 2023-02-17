BUNDESLIGA
Serie A

WATCH Sassuolo v Napoli LIVE NOW

Runaway leader Napoli heads to Sassuolo looking to take another step towards the Scudetto. Can Luciano Spalletti's men get the win?

Getty Images

WATCH Sassuolo v Napoli LIVE NOW on beIN 2 | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

FOLLOW OUR LIVE MATCH PAGE FOR ALL THE STATS, HEAT MAPS AND MORE, HERE!

 

FULL TIME | Napoli seals the 2-0 win and takes another huge stride towards the Serie A title

 

HALF-TIME | Sassuolo 0-2 Napoli

40' NO GOAL! Sassuolo thought it had pulled one back, but its ruled out on review from VAR

 

33' GOAL! Osimhen gets his goal this time, and it's a stunner!

 

16' Victor Osimhen is so close to making it 2-0 to Napoli, but the striker's effort hits the post 

12' GOAL! A stunning solo effort from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to give Napoli the lead!

Line-ups are in!

 

 

 

 

News Napoli Sassuolo Football Serie A
Previous Dybala admits he's unsure over Roma future
Read
Dybala admits he's unsure over Roma future
Next Sassuolo v Napoli
Read
Sassuolo v Napoli
-

Latest Stories

>