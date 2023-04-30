WATCH Napoli v Salernitana LIVE NOW April 30, 2023 14:30 Napoli is on the verge of its first Serie A title in 33 years. All it needs is a win over Salernitana. Reuters WATCH Napoli v Salernitana LIVE NOW on beIN 2 | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECTFOLLOW OUR LIVE MATCH PAGE FOR ALL THE STATS, HEAT MAPS AND MORE, HERE! News Napoli Football Serie A Salernitana Previous WATCH Inter v Lazio LIVE NOW Read Next Inter produces stirring comeback win over Lazio Read - Latest Stories April 30, 2023 14:30 Inter produces stirring comeback win over Lazio April 30, 2023 14:30 WATCH Napoli v Salernitana LIVE NOW April 30, 2023 12:39 WATCH Inter v Lazio LIVE NOW April 30, 2023 02:22 Serie A: Torino v Atalanta April 30, 2023 00:04 Serie A: Roma v AC Milan April 29, 2023 20:12 Milan steals a point in late Roma drama April 29, 2023 16:59 Napoli 'ready' for potential Scudetto clincher April 29, 2023 01:27 Serie A: Spezia v Monza April 29, 2023 01:17 Serie A: Lecce v Udinese April 28, 2023 13:11 Serie A confirms new Napoli–Salernitana time