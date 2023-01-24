WATCH Lazio v AC Milan LIVE NOW!

BUNDESLIGA
FULL TIME | It ends Lazio 4-0 AC Milan

75' GOAL! Felipe Anderson turns it in as Lazio leads Milan 4-0

67' GOAL! Luis alberto buries the spot kick to make it 3-0

64' PENALTY! Pedro goes down in the box, and the referee points to the spot

HALF-TIME | Lazio leads reigning champion AC Milan 2-0 at the break

 

38' GOAL! Lazio takes a 2-0 lead as Mattia Zaccagni taps in from close range!

 

30' CHANCE! Mattia Zaccagni almost makes it 2-0 with a spectacular volley, but its inches wide of the post!

 

LAZIO HITS THE FRONT!!

 

 

Here's how the teams line up!

 

 

 

>