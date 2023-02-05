CARABAO CUP
Serie A

WATCH Inter Milan v AC Milan LIVE NOW

It's time for the latest instalment of the Milan Derby as Inter meets AC Milan in a Derby della Madonnina which could have huge title implications.

Getty Images

WATCH Inter Milan v AC Milan LIVE NOW on beIN 2 | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

FOLLOW OUR LIVE MATCH PAGE FOR ALL THE STATS, HEAT MAPS AND MORE, HERE!

 

FUll time | Inter Milan 1-0 AC Milan

NO GOAL! Lautaro Martinez's late strike is ruled out after the Inter star was flagged offside, it remains 1-0 to Inter

Half-time: Inter leads 1-0 at the break

 

34' goal! LAUTARO MARTINEZ STRIKES AGAIN TO GIVE INTER THE LEAD IN THE DERBY!

Inter with the better of the chances so far, but Lautaro Martinez is denied by a BRILLIANT save!

 

 

Line-Ups are in!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

News Internazionale AC Milan Football Serie A
Previous Napoli batters Spezia to increase advantage
Read
Napoli batters Spezia to increase advantage
Next Torino v Udinese
Read
Torino v Udinese
-

Latest Stories

>