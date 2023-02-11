Dusan Vlahovic should remain at Juventus even if the Italian giant fails to qualify for the Champions League, according to Lecce director Pantaleo Corvino.

Injuries have limited Vlahovic to just 12 appearances in Serie A this season, yet he is Juve's top scorer with eight goals.

The Serbia striker scored twice and assisted another in the midweek win at Salernitana and will hope to add more in against former club Fiorentina on Monday (AEDT).

But Juventus heads into that match only two points ahead of La Viola due to a 15-point deduction, after an investigation into past transfer dealings.

The Bianconeri have a mammoth 14 points to make up on the top four if they are going to qualify for the Champions League through their league position, and Vlahovic has been linked with a move away.

However, former Fiorentina director Corvino, who helped bring the striker to Italy in 2018, has urged Vlahovic to stay in Turin.

"Are you kidding me? Dusan is not up for discussion," Corvino told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"For Vlahovic, in addition to his big numbers, his talent speaks for itself.

"He's a complete centre forward, he has physique, a sense for goal, good technique, progression and aerial skills.

"And then, he is still young.

"I advise him to stay in Turin, even without the Champions League.

"Juve are always Juve, a point of arrival. And after a storm, the calm always arrives."