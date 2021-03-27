Vidal not planning a move despite offers

WATCH every Serie A match LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Chile international joined Inter from Barcelona at the start of the season to reunite with Antonio Conte, having previously won three Serie A titles together at Juventus.

He has featured 30 times in all competitions for Conte's side this season, but was struck down by a knee injury earlier this month that required surgery.

Vidal still has two years to run on his contract, yet that has not stopped speculation that he is a target for the likes of Marseille, Flamengo and Galatasaray.

But while clubs are indeed interested in signing the 33-year-old, agent Felicevich insists his client has no intention of departing the Italian giant at the end of the campaign.

"It is normal for a player at the level of Arturo to receive proposals, but nothing has changed for us," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"His future is at Inter and he is only thinking about winning the Scudetto in May and trying to win the Champions League next season."

Vidal has appeared 23 times in Serie A this season, 14 of those starts, and has helped Inter to open up a six-point gap over Milan at the summit with a game in hand.

The former Barca, Juve and Bayern Munich man has averaged 2.13 tackles per 90 minutes in the Italian top flight this term, which is the most of any Inter midfielder.

Marcelo Brozovic and Nicolo Barella are next on the list with 1.95 and 1.92 respectively.

Vidal also leads the way when it comes to interceptions, his average of 2.29 substantially more than next-best Stefano Sensi's 1.86.

Another metric he ranks highly in is duels won – only Barella (5.94) averages more than Vidal (5.04), with Roberto Gagliardini (4.83) in third.

Conte will therefore be eager to get the Chilean back to full fitness, and Felicevich delivered a positive update in that regard.

"His recovery programme is almost finished and he will soon be able to return to the pitch and add his contribution to the final stages of the season," he said.