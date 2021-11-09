Verona boss says Ronaldo not suited to his game

Since Tudor took charge of Verona in September, it has gained 16 points in nine games – in this period the Gialloblu are sixth for points earned in Serie A, behind only Napoli, Milan, Atalanta Inter and Juventus.

Verona held leader Napoli to a 1-1 draw on Monday, having already beaten Roma, Lazio and Juve under Tudor.

As Verona evolves under Tudor, the Croatian explained his methods and why are not suitable for all clubs.

"It would be difficult to use our training methods in a top team," former Croatia and Juve defender Tudor – who was as an assistant to Andrea Pirlo and worked with Ronaldo in Turin last season – told DAZN.

"Perhaps, we could find a compromise by attacking and doing more zonal marking. It’s a bit sick, in a good way. Surely, you can’t propose something like this to a player like Cristiano Ronaldo.

"However, football evolves and a coach must do the same, making wise use of both phases."

Since Tudor's arrival, Giovanni Simeone is the top scorer in the top-five European leagues with nine goals, two more than Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, Jonathan David of Lille and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah in this period.

Verona is 10th in the Serie A standings through 12 rounds, five points adrift of the top five heading into the international break.