Totti urges Roma to keep faith with Mourinho

Roma appointed Mourinho last May and invested around €130 million ($202.3 million) on new players – the biggest close-season outlay of any Serie A team.

Things started positively with Roma winning its first six competitive games of a season for just the third time in its history, but it has been victorious in just four of its subsequent 12 outings.

Mourinho became the first Giallorossi boss since Luis Enrique in 2011 to lose a maiden top-flight Derby della Capitale in September, while the next month he suffered the heaviest loss of his managerial career when Roma was hit for six by Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The next week his 43-game home unbeaten run in Serie A came to an end at the hands of AC Milan, while November started with a disappointing draw at home to Bodo/Glimt and a shock 3-2 loss at Venezia.

However, Totti does not believe Mourinho is at fault for Roma's slide in form and believes his pedigree is more than sufficient for a show of faith.

"If we think Roma's problem is Mourinho, it means we have everything wrong," Totti said.

"Mourinho has won more than all the other Serie A coaches combined – hats off to him.

"You have to focus on him. He is a great coach and a great motivator. He knows how to manage the group, he knows what to say and what to do.

"The club and the fans must stick with him."

Despite its poor form, Roma sits sixth in Serie A and is just three points adrift of the top four.