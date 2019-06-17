Totti ends 30-year affiliation with Roma

Totti joined the Roma board after retiring as a player in 2017, but reported differences between the former attacker and the club's board are said to have resulted in him leaving.

Tensions are said to have become particularly strained between Totti and club owner Jim Pallotta since March, when Monchi quit as sporting director and coach Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked.

Speculation went into overdrive after Totti failed to appear at Roma's club meeting in London last week, where new coach Paulo Fonseca was presented, with Pallotta insisting the Azzurri icon was invited.

Pallotta was unsure why Totti decided against attending but insisted he would be given "time", and now the two parties have separated.