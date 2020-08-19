Torino signs Milan defender Rodriguez

The defender made 93 appearances for Milan in all competitions after joining from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in June 2017, scoring four goals.

However, the Switzerland international spent the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan at PSV, having slipped behind Theo Hernandez in the pecking order to start at left-back.

Rodriguez made six appearances, five of them starts, for the Dutch club before the Eredivisie campaign was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Torino - which recently appointed former Milan boss Marco Giampaolo as its new head coach - has reportedly paid €3million to bring in the 27-year-old.

"The Rossoneri club wishes him all the best in his future endeavours," Milan said in a short statement confirming the player's departure from San Siro.