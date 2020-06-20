Torino denied from spot as Serie A returns

WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV &CONNECT

Sunday's (AEST) match at Olimpico Grande marked the first in the Italian top flight since March, when the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It looked like being a winning return for Torino, which took the lead in the 15th minute when Nicolas Nkoulou met Alex Berenguer's corner with a thumping header.

However, Juraj Kucka curled home an equaliser for European hopeful Parma 16 minutes later.

Torino was presented a gilt-edged chance to retake the lead three minutes into the second half after Simone Iacoponi fouled Simone Edera in the penalty area.

But Parma goalkeeper Luigi Sepe, having earlier produced a fine save to deny Simone Zaza, thwarted Belotti from 12 yards.

The hosts had to settle for a stalemate that left them three points clear of the bottom three. Parma leapfrogged AC Milan into seventh, which is a UEFA Europa League qualification place.